WASHINGTON, April 18 It is Greece and not Europe
which will be hurt by any problems stemming from the Greek
financial situation, because Europe has built buffers to protect
itself, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Saturday.
"If something damaging happens, it will be for Greece that
it will be serious, for the Greek people, not for the other
countries of the euro zone. We're not at all in the same
situation that we were in four or five years ago," Sapin told
reporters.
"We have learned to build walls to protect ourselves, to
protect the banking system, to protect other countries which
could become fragile, if something happens in Greece. So Europe
is much stronger. Europe has sheltered itself from turbulence.
The danger is for Greece."
He was speaking during the spring meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
"Greece must respect the rules that apply to all
countries...in the euro," Sapin said. "Greece has signed not
only a memorandum, but has signed treaties, has signed
commitments. These commitments must be respected."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)