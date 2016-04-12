WASHINGTON, April 12 The International Monetary
Fund's chief economist said on Tuesday that Europe will need to
show some flexibility towards Greece as it deals with a refugee
crisis and negotiates a new bailout package.
"There's certainly going to be a need for more flexibility
to tackle the refugee crisis and some support from the broader
European community," IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said
in a news conference. "It's a European problem, it's actually a
global problem."
He said the IMF has during its negotiations with Athens
called for some debt relief, coupled with fiscal adjustments by
the Greek government that would put the country on a path
towards debt sustainability. The talks are on hold for the
IMF-World Bank spring meetings this week in Washington.
"We're not taking a stand on each particular component. But
we need a program that adds up," Obstfeld said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)