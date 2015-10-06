By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 6 Growth prospects for India
remain favourable despite a slowdown in the global economy, but
the government should speed up structural reforms and relax
supply constraints in the energy, mining, and power sectors, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The Washington-based Fund marginally lowered India's growth
forecast to 7.3 percent this year, from its earlier estimate of
7.5 percent, and said that a faster-than-expected deceleration
in inflation provides leeway for modest cuts in interest rates.
"India is still a bright spot but that's partly because the
other emerging markets are not so bright," Thomas Richardson,
the IMF's resident representative in India, told Reuters as the
Fund released its latest World Economic Outlook.
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy
interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to a
4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, front-loading monetary easing in
an effort to stoke a slowing economy.
Since being battered by emerging market turmoil in 2013,
India has brought down inflation and narrowed its external
deficits.
But, with government borrowing high, the IMF says India
should reform taxes and trim subsidies to narrow its budget
deficit.
"Of the three fragile legs, two are now solid. The leg that
is still fragile is the fiscal one," Richardson said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley aims to cut the fiscal deficit
to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal
year ending March, and to 3.6 percent of GDP in the 2016/17
fiscal year. In the past, India has met deficit targets through
spending cuts that have undermined economic growth.
India expects the costs of major subsidies including oil,
fertilisers and food grain to fall to 1.6 percent of GDP in
2015/16 from 2.5 percent of GDP in 2012/13, mainly as falling
global commodity prices have let the government end diesel
subsidies.
India should enhance financial sector regulation and efforts
should be made to recover bad loans in the banking sector, the
Fund said.
In order to boost investment, India needs to prioritise
market-based pricing of natural resources and address delays in
implementation of infrastructure projects, it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on a fiscal package
to revive power utilities, as the nearly 4 trillion rupees
($61.20 billion) that the state-run power distribution companies
owe banks poses economic risk.
The Fund lowered its global growth forecast for 2015 to 3.1
percent, 0.3 percentage point lower than in 2014, and 0.2
percentage point below its forecasts in the July 2015 World
Economic Outlook.
($1 = 65.3550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)