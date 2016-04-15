WASHINGTON, April 14 Japanese Finance Minister
Taro Aso said on Thursday he told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew that Tokyo was deeply concerned about recent one-sided
currency moves.
"I told (Lew) that excessive volatility and disorderly
currency moves would have a negative impact on the economy. I
also expressed deep concern over recent one-sided moves in the
currency market," he told reporters after the bilateral meeting
held on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders' gathering.
Aso also said he agreed with Lew that a G20 agreement to
avoid competitive currency devaluation did not constrain
monetary policy steps aimed at domestic purposes, such as the
adoption of negative interest rates.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)