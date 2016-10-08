WASHINGTON Oct 7 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday policymakers should not be overly pessimistic on the global economy, even though various risks loomed on the outlook.

"What's important is to identify the root of the problem and take appropriate measures," Aso told a news conference.

Aso also said he exchanged views on various issues, including the global economy and currency markets, in a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)