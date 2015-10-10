* Inflation "well below" targets in advanced nations -Kuroda
* Says emerging nations have buffers to weather capital
outflows
* China not in bad enough shape for global policy response
-Aso
By Leika Kihara
LIMA, Oct 9 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda on Friday blamed slumping oil costs for keeping inflation
low in many advanced nations, stressing that he saw no immediate
need for countries to deploy additional fiscal and monetary
steps to stimulate growth.
But he said central banks of advanced economies, including
the BOJ, must maintain their ultra-easy policies and stand ready
to act with inflation well below their targets.
"Many advanced nations have a price target of 2 percent and
it's true actual inflation is below that level. But most of this
is due to declines in oil and commodity prices," Kuroda said.
"I don't think there's a need to rush into (action) at this
point," he said at a news conference after the International
Monetary Fund's annual meetings.
Kuroda was optimistic on emerging markets, saying that while
some nations were suffering from capital outflows, many have
sufficient buffers to weather the market turmoil compared with
what Asia went through during its financial crisis in the late
1990s.
Finance Minister Taro Aso echoed the optimism, telling the
news conference that the risk to the global economy from China's
slowdown was not big enough for global policymakers to consider
a coordinated response.
"If you ask whether China wanted such action, the answer
would be no," Aso said.
But he said policymakers must enhance communication with
market participants as China's stock market rout in August has
sharply dampened investors' risk appetite.
The IMF warned on Friday that risks to the global economy
have heightened as emerging markets in particular suffer from
low growth and falling revenues from commodity exports.
The global slowdown has weighed on Japan's economy, which
shrank in the April-June period and may have contracted again in
July-September on weak exports to emerging markets.
Japan's consumer inflation slid in the year to August on oil
price declines and soft household spending, keeping the BOJ
under pressure to expand an already massive stimulus program to
accelerate inflation toward its 2 percent target.
