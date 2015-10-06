TOKYO Oct 6 The Bank of Japan should be ready
to ease monetary policy further if needed to accelerate
inflation toward its 2 percent target, preferably by buying
government bonds with longer maturity, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Japan's core consumer prices in August marked their first
annual drop since the central bank deployed its massive stimulus
programme more than two years ago, casting further doubt on
whether heavy money printing alone can boost the economy and
accelerate inflation to the BOJ's target.
The IMF said several factors will put upward pressure on
inflation and help it gradually accelerate to 1.5 percent over
the medium term, such as a continued tightening of the labour
market and the effect of recent yen declines, the IMF said.
But near-term prospects for Japan's economic activity have
"weakened," while medium-term inflation expectations are stuck
substantially below the central bank's target, the global lender
said in its World Economic Outlook report.
"The Bank of Japan should stand ready for further easing
...," it said.
The IMF also urged Japan to pursue "more forceful"
structural reforms, such as raising service-sector productivity
through deregulation and building more child-care facilities to
encourage more women to join the workforce.
Japan's economy is projected to expand 0.6 percent this year
and 1.0 percent in 2016, the IMF said, revising down its
forecasts for both years by 0.2 percentage point each from July.
The pick-up in growth reflects rising real wages, higher
equity prices due to the BOJ's stimulus programme and the
support corporate profits will get from lower oil and commodity
costs, it said.
Japan's economy contracted in April-June and analysts expect
growth to stagnate, or even shrink again, in the third quarter
as weaker Chinese demand weighs on already sluggish exports and
factory output.
The BOJ is expected to hold monetary policy steady on
Wednesday, preferring to save its limited options while hoping
that a tightening job market will lift wages and consumption
enough to offset the pain from China's slowdown.
But the central bank is likely to remain under pressure to
ease at a more crucial meeting on Oct. 30, when it is expected
to cut its long-term economic and price projections due to
sluggish exports and renewed oil price falls.
