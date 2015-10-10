LIMA Oct 9 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no immediate need for advanced nations' policymakers to offer additional fiscal and monetary measures to stimulate their economies.

But he said each of them, including Japan, should take policy steps as needed, taking into account the state of its economy and room left for additional measures.

"Inflation has remained well below the price targets of central banks in advanced economies. But this is mostly due to oil and commodity prices," Kuroda told a news conference after attending the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)