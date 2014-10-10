WASHINGTON Oct 10 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there was no gap in views between the government and the central bank on the effect a weak yen had on Japan's economy.

"A weak yen is positive for Japan's economy as long as it reflected fundamentals. I don't think there is any difference in views," Kuroda told a news conference after attending a Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.

He also said he saw no major problem with a recent rise in market volatility, pointing out that volatility has heightened somewhat from a very low level.