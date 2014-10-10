WASHINGTON Oct 10 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there was no gap in views between
the government and the central bank on the effect a weak yen had
on Japan's economy.
"A weak yen is positive for Japan's economy as long as it
reflected fundamentals. I don't think there is any difference in
views," Kuroda told a news conference after attending a Group of
20 finance leaders' gathering.
He also said he saw no major problem with a recent rise in
market volatility, pointing out that volatility has heightened
somewhat from a very low level.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)