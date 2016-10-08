GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday it was difficult to achieve balanced economic growth with monetary policy alone.
Kuroda said there has been a shared understanding among Group of 20 major economies that policymakers must use monetary, fiscal and structural policies to achieve balanced economic growth.
"I don't think there was a strong feeling shared among (G20 nations) that monetary policy was reaching its limits or that an over-reliance on monetary policy was causing big problems," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D