By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON, April 16
Overreliance on currency
depreciations to boost domestic economies could exacerbate
global tensions over exchange rates, the head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
The sharp rise of the dollar against the euro and yen is
expected to be a major theme at the meeting of the world's top
economic policymakers in Washington this week. The recent
currency moves have exposed some emerging economies as well.
"Excessive reliance on exchange rate depreciations to spur
domestic activity could increase global currency tensions and
should be avoided," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said
in her "Global Policy Agenda," which sums up the Fund's main
advice and actions for its 188 member countries.
The IMF has said the currency shifts are helpful on the
whole, as they support the struggling economies in the euro zone
and Japan, but could create winners and losers.
The U.S. Treasury last week warned Europe against relying
too much on exports, which have been spurred by a weaker euro,
and also took South Korea to task for currency interventions.
More than two dozen central banks have further eased
monetary policy over the last few months to support their
economies or counter global deflationary pressures.
According to OECD calculations, countries pursuing monetary
easing in the last few months accounted for roughly half of
global GDP.
Lagarde said the world still does not have a good system for
helping countries in times of turmoil, as evidenced by recent
exchange rate fluctuations and large capital flows and reserve
accumulation in some emerging markets.
While regional financing arrangements, bilateral swap lines
and the IMF's own loan programs have helped, they are still not
well-coordinated, Lagarde said.
"The global financial safety net remains underused during
periods of turbulence, with uneven access and a multilayered
structure," she said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)