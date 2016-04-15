WASHINGTON, April 15 Britain's finance industry
should not count on any easing measures from the European
Central Bank to moderate consequences that might arise if the UK
opts to leave the European Union, an ECB council member said on
Friday.
"Our position is clear: there is no reason for any special
concessions," Austrian central bank governor Ewald Nowotny said
on Friday in Washington.
"If the UK is not a member of the European common market any
more, it is clear that there will need to be a complete
separation."
Britain will hold a referendum on June 23 on whether the
country should remain in the European Union.
Nowotny also said he does not expect oil prices to decline
further.
"Therefore we do expect that we will have a rise in
inflation in the middle of the year," he said. Because of that,
it is important to look at inflation with a medium-term
perspective, he added.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Andrea Ricci)