WASHINGTON, April 14 Europe's biggest nations
launched a joint effort on Thursday to clamp down on tax
evasion, responding to damaging revelations of financial
wrongdoing by the rich and powerful in the so-called Panama
Papers.
The finance ministers of Britain, Germany, France, Italy and
Spain agreed to share detailed data on the ownership of
companies, trusts and foundations, making it more difficult for
actual owners to hide their wealth and income from tax
authorities.
The leak of thousands of confidential documents from a
Panamanian law firm earlier this month has had political
repercussions in many countries, forcing Iceland's prime
minister to quit and putting British Prime Minister David
Cameron under pressure over his family's financial affairs.
"A global move towards interlinking country registries will
provide, for the first time, international real-time access to
tax and law enforcement agencies on company ownership,"
Britain's Treasury said about the initiative presented to the
G20 presidency.
Unveiling their proposals alongside IMF chief Christine
Lagarde and OECD chief José Ángel Gurría, the five nations
committed to establishing a register as soon as possible to
detail the beneficial owners of companies, trusts, foundations,
and shell-companies, making it available for tax administration
and law enforcement authorities.
"As a first step we are launching a pilot initiative for
automatic exchange of such information on beneficial ownership,"
the ministers said in a joint statement, calling on others to
join the initiative.
Urging a global exchange of beneficial ownership information
in order to remove 'the veil of secrecy under which criminals
operate', the ministers acknowledged cracks in the current
framework and called on others to apply enhanced standards of
transparency.
