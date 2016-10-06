WASHINGTON Oct 6 China will continue to use
monetary, fiscal and structural reform policies to boost
infrastructure investment and transform the country's economy
into a consumption-driven one, People's Bank of China Deputy
Governor Yi Gang said on Thursday.
"If that transformation is successful, China will continue
to have a stable share of global growth," he said while
participating on a panel at the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank meetings in Washington.
