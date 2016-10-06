WASHINGTON Oct 6 China will continue to use monetary, fiscal and structural reform policies to boost infrastructure investment and transform the country's economy into a consumption-driven one, People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang said on Thursday.

"If that transformation is successful, China will continue to have a stable share of global growth," he said while participating on a panel at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao)