By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 16 Peru's finance minister
said on Thursday the end of the boom in commodity prices will
deal a permanent economic shock, making it likely the Peruvian
economy will grow less than expected this year.
"We're facing a permanent shock," Finance Minister Alonso
Segura told Reuters in an interview.
Copious exports of metals like copper allowed Peru and other
Latin American countries to catch a wave of rapid economic
growth over much of the last decade, thanks to China's voracious
appetite for raw materials.
Now China's economy is down shifting, and the fallout in
Latin America is a talking point among officials from around the
world gathered in Washington for meetings of the International
Monetary Fund.
"The boom is over," Segura said, echoing the view of a World
Bank report from this week that urged Latin American
policymakers to focus more on growth outside of commodities.
Segura said this message resonated with Peruvian
policymakers who are trying to make the country's workers more
productive, including through reforms to its education system.
But the fruits of those investments will take years to fully
materialize. And in the coming months, the growth outlook for
Latin American economies is likely to worsen, he said. The IMF
this week lowered its 2015 economic growth forecast for Latin
America to just 0.9 percent this year.
"I'm absolutely sure that six months from now they are going
to lower them even more," Segura said.
Regarding his view on his own country's growth this year:
"It looks a little bit more likely that it will be a little bit
below 4.2 (percent)," which is the government's current
estimate.
