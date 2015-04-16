(Adds comments on growth and reforms)

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON, April 16 Peru's finance minister said on Thursday the end of the boom in commodity prices will deal a permanent economic shock, making it likely the Peruvian economy will grow less than expected this year.

"We're facing a permanent shock," Finance Minister Alonso Segura told Reuters in an interview.

Copious exports of metals like copper allowed Peru and other Latin American countries to catch a wave of rapid economic growth over much of the last decade, thanks to China's voracious appetite for raw materials.

Now China's economy is down shifting, and the fallout in Latin America is a talking point among officials from around the world gathered in Washington for meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

"The boom is over," Segura said, echoing the view of a World Bank report from this week that urged Latin American policymakers to focus more on growth outside of commodities.

Segura said this message resonated with Peruvian policymakers who are trying to make the country's workers more productive, including through reforms to its education system.

But the fruits of those investments will take years to fully materialize. And in the coming months, the growth outlook for Latin American economies is likely to worsen, he said. The IMF this week lowered its 2015 economic growth forecast for Latin America to just 0.9 percent this year.

"I'm absolutely sure that six months from now they are going to lower them even more," Segura said.

Regarding his view on his own country's growth this year: "It looks a little bit more likely that it will be a little bit below 4.2 (percent)," which is the government's current estimate. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)