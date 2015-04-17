US STOCKS-Wall Street stays flat after House clears health bill
* Healthcare legislation heads to Senate after narrow passage
WASHINGTON, April 17 For highlights of remarks by finance ministers, central bankers and other top officials gathering in Washington on Friday for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, see. (Compiled by Reuters' IMF/G20 team)
* Healthcare legislation heads to Senate after narrow passage
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)