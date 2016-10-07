WASHINGTON Oct 7 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he agrees with the
International Monetary Fund's warnings about the banking system
risks associated with "ultra-loose" monetary policy, but said it
was not the place of such institutions to supervise European
banks.
Schaeuble, speaking at a news conference on Germany's G20
leadership in 2017, said that the possibility of a new financial
crisis could not be completely excluded. He declined to directly
answer questions about the financial health of Germany's largest
lender, Deutsche Bank.
"If the IMF itself is warning against the consequences of
ultra-loose monetary policy, I think it's a sign of hope that we
will take more seriously what the Bank for International
Settlements is saying again, again and again," Schaeuble said.
"That two things together - the global overhang of
indebtedness, private, public and company, together with an
ultra-loose monetary policy - maybe is one of the risks we will
have to tackle even since we have drawn all the lessons of the
financial crisis 10 years ago."
