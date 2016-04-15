Washington, April 15 Austria in line with other
European countries strongly opposes any kind of haircut for
Greece, but thinks a debt reprofiling could make sense, Austrian
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.
"In the view of the European finance ministers a haircut can
be ruled out," Schelling said on Friday in Washington.
That is a view strongly shared by Austria. But Schelling
said he could imagine some kind of debt reprofiling.
He also said that with respect to the current bailout
programme, European finance ministers want the International
Monetary Fund to stay on board. "But if not, that would not be a
catastrophe," he said.
Schelling hopes that there will be decisions in the next few
days on how the programme will be continued. "The results of the
review should be presented in the next week to the Ecofin", he
said and at that point it should be clear if the next payments
can be made to Greece.
