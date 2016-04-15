WASHINGTON, April 15 Spain, stuck in months of
fruitless coalition talks among its fractious political parties,
needs to take additional measures to cut its budget deficit to
avoid overshooting current targets, a senior International
Monetary Fund official said on Friday.
"The higher deficit in 2015 implies a much looser structural
stance than we have been anticipating," Philip Gerson, the
deputy director of the IMF's European department, told a news
conference.
"Our guess now, based on the adjustment that's in the 2016
budget and our projections for growth, is that the deficit in
2016 will likely come in at 4 percent of GDP without additional
measures," he added.
Spain is required to bring its deficit below the EU's
ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, but
virtually all forecasts point to an overshoot.
"In our view, an adjustment of about a half a percent of GDP
or even more would be useful to maintain confidence and ensure
that the debt remains on a downward path," Gerson said.
Spain's main parties on the right and left have been
struggling to assemble a group large enough to form a government
in the wake of the December general election, but wide
ideological differences and months of failed talks mean a deal
is looking increasingly unlikely.
The IMF said that investments have so far not suffered from
the political stalemate, but investor confidence could wane if
talks last much longer.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by
Paul Simao)