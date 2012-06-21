June 21 The International Monetary Fund has
warned of significant risks to the world economy from the
European debt crisis and excessive fiscal tightening in some
rich nations, urging collective action to lower unemployment.
In an umbrella report for the Group of 20 nations, the IMF
said global growth appeared to be weakening and singled out the
euro area crisis remains the most immediate threat to financial
stability.
It saw a risk of excessive fiscal tightening in the United
States and in a few advanced economies next year, as well as a
possible adverse supply shock from oil markets.
"Thus, achieving a durable and prompt exit from the euro
area crisis, as well as avoiding the U.S. "fiscal cliff," is
crucial for sustained global recovery," the report said.
"More attention is required to tackle stubbornly high
unemployment in the near term in advanced economies, while doing
more to ensure the soundness of public finances over time," the
IMF said.