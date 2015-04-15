(Adds context, reference to Beijing update on membership)
WASHINGTON, April 15 The United States will
further engage China to encourage a Beijing-led development bank
to embrace high governance standards, a U.S. official said on
Wednesday.
Washington has generally given the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank a chilly reception, warning that it has yet to
embrace the standards established over the last 70 years by the
world's big development organizations such as the World Bank.
Beijing aims to use the AIIB to boost its global clout, and
Washington's warnings failed to avert a diplomatic blow suffered
when European allies such as Britain, France and Germany pledged
to join the new bank.
China's finance ministry said on Wednesday that 57 countries
will be founding members of the AIIB. However, among the Group
of Seven (G7) industrialized countries, the United States, Japan
and Canada remain holdouts. Beijing has said it will have the
largest share in the bank but will not hold veto
power.
U.S. officials have expressed hope that the AIIB could work
with existing institutions, thereby agreeing to their standards
for transparency and avoiding corruption while protecting the
environment and labor rights.
In a call with journalists, a senior Treasury official said
the new bank allowed "similarly for the United States to work in
a bilateral fashion with the Chinese."
"That is our clear message on the AIIB," the official said
in a call previewing this week's meeting of global officials at
the International Monetary Fund.
It was not clear what the bilateral work with China would
entail. A Treasury spokeswoman said the official was not
referring to the United States co-financing any AIIB projects.
He also said the United States would continue pushing for
countries to use all available tools to boost economic growth.
He singled out Germany, China and South Korea for running
growing current account surpluses.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao, Leslie Adler
and Ken Wills)