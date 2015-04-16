BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: