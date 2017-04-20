WASHINGTON, April 20 World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Thursday he is "encouraged" by the Trump administration's interest so far in the multilateral lender's mission and its plans to harness more private capital for development finance.

Kim told Reuters in an interview that Trump administration officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have been asking questions about the bank's views on solving development problems.

"Speaking with President Trump directly, I told him about the need to make this shift, to work more effectively with the private sector, he was very enthusiastic about that," Kim said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)