Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
WASHINGTON, April 20 World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Thursday he is "encouraged" by the Trump administration's interest so far in the multilateral lender's mission and its plans to harness more private capital for development finance.
Kim told Reuters in an interview that Trump administration officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have been asking questions about the bank's views on solving development problems.
"Speaking with President Trump directly, I told him about the need to make this shift, to work more effectively with the private sector, he was very enthusiastic about that," Kim said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)