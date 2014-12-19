WASHINGTON Dec 19 The International Monetary
Fund said on Friday it had completed its first review of
Georgia's economic performance, enabling the disbursement of
about $58.1 million.
The disbursement brings total disbursements under the
three-year Stand-By Arrangement to $116.3 million. The
arrangement, with total access of about $145.4 million, was
approved in July.
The IMF said that despite a "challenging external
environment," Georgia's economic developments this year continue
to be in line with the program's goals.
"The authorities continue to be committed to fiscal
adjustment, as evident by a 2015 budget that reduces the deficit
to 3.0 percent of GDP," the IMF said.
Structural reforms remain essential to sustain Georgia's
growth, it said.
