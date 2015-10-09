LIMA Oct 9 The German government expects its economy to grow by 1.8 percent in real terms this year and next, but weakness in emerging markets poses a risk to the outlook, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a statement on Friday.

"...the current economic slowdown in emerging markets poses a certain downside risk to the German economic outlook," Schaeuble said in a statement delivered to a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Peru.

"Expansionary monetary and fiscal policy cannot solve structural problems. We begin to see the limits of expansionary macroeconomic policy more clearly," he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)