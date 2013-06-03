BERLIN, June 3 The International Monetary Fund halved its growth forecast for Germany for 2013, saying on Monday that Europe's largest economy was suffering from uncertainty in the euro zone but would likely strengthen in the second half of the year.

"Amid still elevated euro area uncerainty, we now project GDP in Germany to expand at around 0.3 percent in 2013," the Fund said in the findings of a regular mission. In April, the IMF still forecast economic growth this year of 0.6 percent.

"A gradual pick-up in activity projected towards the end of the year is conditional on a further and tangible reduction in this uncertainty and an... expected gradual recovery in the rest of the euro zone," it said in a statement.