* Urges government to step up fiscal control efforts
* Next year's elections seen as acid test for IMF programme
* Board asks central bank to maintain tight monetary stance
(Adds disbursement figure, context)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Aug 31 The International Monetary Fund's
board on Monday approved a second disbursement to Ghana under an
aid deal and urged the government to adhere to the programme's
terms to stabilize the economy.
Ghana was one of Africa's fastest growing economies, with
exports of gold, cocoa and oil, but since 2013 its economy has
endured a stubborn deficit, inflation above government
forecasts, and a debt-to-GDP ratio of nearly 70 percent.
The West African country entered the $918 million programme
in April and the board approved the $116.6 million disbursement
after a positive first review conducted at staff level in June.
"The government should firmly continue with its fiscal
consolidation efforts to fully restore macroeconomic stability
and mitigate financing risk," it said in a statement.
Controlling the wage bill is crucial for achieving
expenditure controls and the government must remain committed to
its domestic arrears clearance plan, it said.
Economists say the acid test of the government's ability to
adhere to the deal will rise in the run-up to a 2016 election
that is likely to be closely fought between incumbent John
Mahama and opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo.
To manage its expenditure next year, the government should
identify election costs as early as possible and provide for
them in the 2016 budget, the board said. The government must
also not exceed its wage bill target in talks with unions.
Ghana is set to issue Eurobonds of up to $1.5 billion in
September as well as medium and long-term domestic securities to
restructure debt and finance infrastructure projects.
The Board said while externally-oriented financing envisaged
in 2015 will help reduce the pressure on the domestic debt
market, the government should deepen the domestic debt market
while exploring external concessionary loans.
It urged the central bank to continue its tight monetary
policy stance to help bring inflation down, against the
background of exchange rate volatility.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and
Lisa Shumaker)