By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, July 16 The International Monetary
Fund on Monday cut its global growth forecast and warned that
the outlook could dim further if policymakers in Europe do not
act with enough force and speed to quell their region's debt
crisis.
In a mid-year health check of the wor ld economy, the IMF
also cautioned the productive capacity in a number of emerging
market economies, such as China, India and Brazil, may be lower
than previously believed and future growth could disappoint.
The IMF shaved its 2013 forecast for global economic growth
to 3.9 percent from the 4.1 percent it projected in April,
trimming projections for most advanced and emerging economies.
It left its 2012 forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent.
"Downside risks to this weaker global outlook continue to
loom large," the IMF said in an update of its World Economic
Outlook. "The most immediate risk is still that delayed or
insufficient policy action will further escalate the euro area
crisis."
The global lender said advanced economies would only grow
1.4 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2013.
It chopped its forecast for growth in emerging economies
this year and next, projecting they will expand 5.9 percent in
2013 and 5.6 percent in 2012. Both figures are 0.1 percentage
point lower than in April.
The IMF cut its growth forecast for the crisis-hit euro zone
to 0.7 percent in 2013, while maintaining its projection of a
0.3 percent contraction this year. It said it now believes
Spain's economy will shrink both this year and next.
The IMF sharply revised down its growth projections for the
United Kingdom to 0.2 percent this year and to 1.4 percent in
2013. In April, the fund said the UK economy would expand 0.8
percent in 2012 and 2.0 percent next year.
MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION, BUT ...
The fund praised measures adopted by European leaders at a
summit in June as "steps in the right direction" but called for
more fiscal and banking integration. It urged the creation of a
pan-European deposit insurance guarantee program and a mechanism
to resolve failing banks.
"The utmost priority is to resolve the crisis in the euro
zone," the IMF said.
It urged the ECB to provide ample liquidity to support banks
under "sufficiently lenient conditions" and nudged the central
bank to further ease monetary policy.
It made clear, however, that Europe was not the only risk to
the outlook.
The IMF, which trimmed its U.S. forecasts slightly, said
concerns were rising over a political battle brewing in
Washington over how to avoid painful automatic spending cuts and
tax increases at the start of next year.
The United States faces what economists are calling a
"fiscal cliff" with the scheduled expiration of Bush-era tax
cuts and $1.2 trillion in automatic spending reductions - enough
fiscal tightening to knock the still-weak U.S. economy back into
recession.
The nation is also expected to run into the statutory $16.4
trillion cap on its debt before the end of the year, raising the
prospect of a default absent congressional action to raise it.
While financial markets believe Congress and the White House
will find a way to avoid a fiscal train wreck, the IMF warned of
the "potential for a significant adverse market reaction" if
that consensus view began to falter.
Concerns about weaker growth have now also moved to emerging
economies. The IMF said they are facing "extraordinary
uncertainty" as global growth slows and investors shun riskier
assets.
Earlier this year, policymakers in emerging economies were
worried about large-scale capital inflows and excessive
appreciation of their currencies. Those fears have given way to
concerns over rapid depreciation and increased volatility in
exchange rates. Currencies like the Brazilian real and Indian
rupee have depreciated by between 15 and 25 percent in less than
a quarter, the IMF noted.
"In emerging economies, policymakers should be ready to cope
with trade declines and the high volatility of capital flows,"
it said.
The IMF cut its 2012 growth forecast for China 8.0 percent,
down from 8.2 percent, and said it now expected growth of 8.5
percent next year, down from 8.8 percent.
It also sharply revised down its growth projections for
India to 6.1 percent this year from 6.9 percent, and chopped its
2013 forecast to 6.5 percent from 7.3 percent.
Meanwhile, Africa's growth is still seen at a robust 5.4
percent this year and 5.3 percent in 2013, as the region mostly
remains relatively insulated from external financial shocks.
The IMF said growth in the Middle East will be stronger this
year as key oil producing countries boost production and Libya's
economy rebounds from conflict in 2011, but it held its forecast
for next year at 3.7 percent.