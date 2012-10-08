TOKYO Oct 9 The IMF cut its global growth
forecast on Tuesday for the second time since April and warned
U.S. and European policymakers that failure to fix their
economic ills would prolong the slump.
Global growth is too weak to bring down unemployment and
what little momentum exists is coming primarily from central
banks, the International Monetary Fund said in its World
Economic Outlook, released ahead of its twice-yearly meeting,
which will be held in Tokyo later this week.
"A key issue is whether the global economy is just hitting
another bout of turbulence in what was always expected to be a
slow and bumpy recovery or whether the current slowdown has a
more lasting component," it said.
"The answer depends on whether European and U.S.
policymakers deal proactively with their major short-term
economic challenges."
For 2012, the IMF now expects global output to grow just 3.3
percent, down from its July estimate of 3.5 percent, making it
the slowest year of growth since 2009. It predicted only a
modest pickup next year to 3.6 percent, below its July estimate
of 3.9 percent.
Emerging markets are still expected to grow four times as
fast as advanced economies, but the IMF took a sharp knife to
its estimates for India and Brazil, with the latter now seen
growing slower than the United States this year.
The IMF said "familiar" forces were dragging down advanced
economy growth: fiscal consolidation and a still-weak financial
system, the same problems that have plagued the world since the
global financial crisis exploded in 2008.
"More seems to be at work, however, than these mechanical
forces - namely, a general feeling of uncertainty," IMF Chief
Economist Olivier Blanchard said.
Measures of risk and uncertainty, such as the VIX volatility
gauge in the United States, remain at low levels, Blanchard
pointed out, which makes it difficult to assess the nature of
the uncertainty. Blanchard described it as "more Knightian in
nature," referring to a term for risk that is impossible to
measure, named after economist Frank Knight.
"Worries about the ability of European policymakers to
control the euro crisis and worries about the failure to date of
U.S. policymakers to agree on a fiscal plan surely play an
important role, but one that is hard to nail down," Blanchard
said.
The IMF said financial conditions are likely to remain "very
fragile" over the near term because repairing euro zone problems
will take time and there are concerns about how the U.S. economy
will cope with the expected expiry of tax cuts early next year.
For the United States, the IMF said its "urgent policy
priorities" should include avoiding a so-called "fiscal cliff"
from the expected tax increases and spending cuts, raising the
government borrowing limit, and agreeing on a credible plan to
reduce the deficit.
It said the fiscal cliff at the extreme would amount to a
fiscal withdrawal of more than 4 percent of GDP in 2013, and
economic growth would stall.
In the euro area, it said resolving the crisis was the
highest priority, and that would require progress toward banking
and fiscal union.
"If uncertainty is indeed behind the current slowdown, and
if the adoption and implementation of these measures decrease
uncertainty, things may turn out better than our forecasts, not
only in Europe, but also for the rest of the world," Blanchard
said. "I, for once, would be happy if our baseline forecasts
turn out to be inaccurate - in this case, too pessimistic."