NEW YORK Jan 25 Iraq cut its gold holdings by a quarter to 29.9 tonnes in November, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.

The IMF's monthly statistics report showed Russia added 19.9 tonnes to raise its gold reserves to 957.8 tonnes and Turkey raised its hoard by 45.6 tonnes to 359.6 tonnes in December.

In November, South Korea upped its gold holdings by 13.9 tonnes to 84.4 tonnes.