NEW YORK Jan 25 Iraq cut its gold holdings by a quarter to 29.9 tonnes in November, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.

The IMF's monthly statistics report showed an upwards revision of 9.6 tonnes for the months of September and October, which took the total to 39.4 tonnes before the reduction in the final month of the year.

In December, Russia added 19.9 tonnes to raise its gold reserves to 957.8 tonnes, propelling the country up two places to sixth in the world gold holding rankings, while Turkey raised its hoard by 45.6 tonnes to 359.6 tonnes.

In November, South Korea upped its gold holdings by 13.9 tonnes to 84.4 tonnes.