WASHINGTON, July 14 Massive new debt relief for
Greece would give the economy a chance to recover and over time
become self-supporting, a senior International Monetary Fund
official said on Tuesday.
The IMF updated its projections on Monday of Greece's
financing needs and concluded that the country's debt situation
was "unsustainable," said the official, who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
That means the country's European creditors need to either
write down the debt they are owed, or give Greece a grace period
of as long as 30 years.
Over the last two weeks the amount of capital Greece needs
to avoid financial ruin has ballooned to $85 billion euros from
$60 billion euros, largely because the banking system will have
to be recapitalized, the official said.
The debt relief would be needed if the IMF was to
participate in any new Greek bailout. IMF rules prohibit lending
to a country unless public debt is considered to be on a
sustainable path. Greece has missed a payment to the IMF, and
would also have to clear those arrears.
But the IMF official said that if European countries
provided debt relief, Greece could recover.
"We have made it clear ... we need a concrete and ambitious
solution to the debt problem," the official said. "I don't think
this is a gimmick or kicking the can down the road ... If you
were to give them 30 years grace you are allowing them in the
meantime to bring down debt by ... getting some growth back."
