WASHINGTON Oct 10 The sustainability of Greek
debt should not become a problem, because Athens has exceeded
expectations in terms of reforming its public finances and
regaining market trust, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of
euro zone finance ministers, said on Friday.
"I don't expect debt sustainability for Greece to become a
problem," Dijsselbloem told the Atlantic Council in Washington.
"Greece has done better than expected," he said referring to
the terms of the last bailout for Greece agreed in November
2012. He said Greece had reached a primary surplus in its budget
and regained some access to financial markets.
"Greece has done very well, at a high price, but they
exceeded expectations," Dijsselbloem said.
He said euro zone finance ministers would discuss if Athens
needed further euro zone assistance in November and December.
The euro zone bailout for Greece comes to a close at the end
of the year, although assistance form the International Monetary
Fund would continue until early 2016.
