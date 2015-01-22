WASHINGTON Jan 22 The International Monetary Fund said it expects to be "fully engaged" with whatever government is elected in Greece, and does not expect Athens to leave the euro zone.

"We do not see 'Grexit' as a possible outcome" of Greece's election, IMF spokesman Bill Murray told reporters on Thursday, referring to a Greek 'exit' from the currency bloc.

The radical leftist Syriza party, which is against the bailout of the Greek economy from the IMF and European Union, seems likely to win the general elections on Sunday. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)