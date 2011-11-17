WASHINGTON Nov 17 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it was seeking assurances from Greece's new unity government that it was fully committed to implementing an IMF/EU bailout program.

"We stand ready to work with the coalition and once broad political support (for) measures under Greece's economic program is assured, then we can proceed with completion of the fifth review," IMF spokesman David Hawley told reporters.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)