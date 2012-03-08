WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund will discuss Greece's new bailout program in a meeting tentatively scheduled for March 15, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday as a deadline to conclude a Greek bond swap with private creditors neared.

The meeting was originally set for March 13, according to IMF board sources.

"The executive board meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 15 and that is, of course, pending completion of prior actions by Greek authorities, pending establishment of financing assurances including agreement on a private bondholder debt exchange," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

He said the board discussion will include a review of the IMF program and seek to approve an IMF loan for Greece, part of a new 130 billion euros IMF-EU rescue package.

Rice also said the fund had an interest in a successful debt exchange in Greece. "That will require a high participation rate," he told a regular news briefing, emphasizing it is up to the Greek government to determine whether the participation rate of creditors was adequate.

Athens must secure the deal with private creditors as part of an IMF-EU financial bailout that will allow it to redeem debt coming due in less than two weeks.

The IMF has made the debt swap deal part of so-called prior actions that Athens needs to complete to qualify for further financial support.

The IMF believed Greece was making "steady progress" in completing reforms needed to secure the IMF-EU funding, Rice said.

"Most (of the prior actions) are now in place, notably the supplementary budget has been passed by parliament and critical market reforms enacted," he said, adding: "The authorities aim to have the remaining actions, which cover financial sector, revenue administration and structural reforms, fully in place as soon as possible."

Asked by a reporter whether the IMF had contingency plans if the Greek bond swap was not successful, Rice said: "We need to go one step at a time here."

Turning to Italy, Rice said the IMF was preparing a staff mission to Rome in the spring to conduct its standard annual economic review of the economy.

He said the timing of more regular monitoring by the IMF of Italy's economy was up to the authorities. Italy agreed in November at a summit of Group of 20 leaders in France to IMF monitoring, but has never moved to implement it.

"The enhanced monitoring has been very much at the Italian authorities request and at their initiative, so it will be up to them to decide on the appropriate timing," Rice said.

Some analysts have suggested that Italy is closely watching developments in Greece before it decides whether to proceed with the IMF economic monitoring.

The watchful eye of the IMF over Italy's economy would reassure investors that the Italian government is undertaking the reforms needed to lower its debt as well as boost growth and economic competitiveness.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish, Gary Crosse)