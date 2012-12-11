BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
BOGOTA Dec 11 Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday welcomed the results of Greece's bond buyback scheme, but said she would leave further comment to European economic authorities.
In the buyback, bids totaled 31.8 billion euros, a senior euro zone official said after the deadline, but the average price paid for the bonds was slightly above expectations, meaning the total debt reduction will be less than planned.
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.