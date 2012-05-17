WASHINGTON May 17 The International Monetary
Fund will not return to Greece to review its loan program before
Athens holds fresh elections on June 17, an IMF official said on
Thursday.
"We take note that elections have been called and we look
forward to being in contact with the new government when it has
been formed," David Hawley, IMF deputy director of external
affairs, said at a news briefing.
Without additional support, Greece may run out of money
before the end of June to pay government salaries and social
welfare programs. It depends on a 130-billion-euro support
program from the IMF and the European Union.
But the IMF only disburses funds if a country complies with
economic reforms tied to the program. The Greek public have
overwhelmingly rejected the austerity measures, throwing into
question the future of the IMF/EU bailout program.
The IMF official repeated the calls from its Managing
Director Christine Lagarde for European leaders to reach a
comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis.
The IMF has called for four actions - strengthening of
financial defenses against contagion, measures to support demand
in the short term including an accommodative monetary policy,
country reforms to promote competitiveness and a clear plan for
euro area integration and risk sharing.
Hawley said that the European Central Bank has further room
to support growth by lowering its key interest rate, given the
weakening economic conditions. Growth has stalled in the euro
area and several countries are in recession.
"Further unconventional policy measures could also be
needed," he added.
The ECB has already bought bonds aggressively but Germany's
Bundesbank has resisted cutting its benchmark rate below 1
percent or buying more bonds, insisting instead that indebted
countries rely upon reform programs to rebuild market confidence
in their economies.
Hawley declined to comment on the worsening stress in the
European banking system, and liquidity problems at some Greek
banks. Depositors have accelerated withdrawals from Greek banks
in recent days amid speculation Greece may leave the euro zone.