WASHINGTON Nov 15 The International Monetary
Fund has done what it can to help Greece reach debt
sustainability, a Fund spokesman said, leaving the window open
for further action by the indebted country's European lenders.
"The IMF has done what it needs to do in the context of its
framework," IMF spokesman William Murray told reporters on
Thursday. "Clearly there has to be other actions taken to reach
debt sustainability."
When asked whether that meant Greece's European lenders
would need to do more, Murray said that is "presumably" who it
meant. He declined to elaborate on what actions are needed.
The IMF also reiterated calls for the United States to act
swiftly in resolving its 'fiscal cliff': $600 billion worth of
automatic spending cuts and tax hikes that will kick in early
next year unless the U.S. Congress can reach a deal.
Without a deal, the United States is likely to slip into
recession, pulling the global economy down with it, Murray said.