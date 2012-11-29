By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Nov 29 The International Monetary
Fund will not disburse Greece's next bailout tranche until the
country completes a voluntary buy back of its debt, an IMF
spokesman said on Thursday.
Eurogroup finance ministers and the IMF agreed earlier this
week to conduct the buy back as part of measures to make
Greece's debt sustainable and release urgently needed loans that
help the near-bankrupt economy stay afloat.
"The (IMF) managing director (Christine Lagarde) said once
progress has been made on specifying and delivering on the
commitments agreed, in particular the implementation of debt buy
backs, she would be in a position to recommend to our executive
board the completion of the first review of Greece's program,"
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.
The approval of the IMF's board is required before Greece
can get its next installment of aid from the Fund. In December,
Greece's international lenders are set to give it 23.8 billion
euros ($31 billion) of aid to prop up its teetering banks, and
10.6 billion euros in budget assistance to help the government
pay wages and pensions.
Rice said the IMF expects the results of the buy back by
Dec. 13, when European finance ministers said they plan to
release their share of Greece's aid.
But Rice declined to comment on what specific price the IMF
would be looking for when Greece buys back its own bonds from
private investors.
Rice also said the IMF was not planning a trip to Ukraine to
discuss an IMF program, as the Ukrainian government had not
asked for a visit.
The IMF, Ukraine's key lender, froze its $15 billion aid
program for the former Soviet republic last year after Kiev,
wary of a political backlash, chose not to follow the Fund's
recommendation to raise household gas and heating prices.