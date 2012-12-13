WASHINGTON Dec 13 Commitments from Greece's
European lenders to help the country deal with its massive debt
ensures the bailout program remains sustainable, an
International Monetary Fund spokesman said on Thursday.
"As you know, Greece's European partners have stated that
they will find a way to deliver on the commitments of the
Eurogroup to ensure financing remains adequate and debt remains
on a sustainable track," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told
reporters.
"In terms of a reassurance, I would say that statement is
fairly clear."
The IMF's support for the Greek bailout is seen as vital to
the program's continued credibility.
The euro zone agreed on Thursday to provide nearly 50
billion euros ($64 billion) in long-delayed aid to Athens,
helping the country avoid a catastrophic default after it
repeatedly missed fiscal targets agreed with the European Union
and the IMF.
Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the 17-nation euro
area's finance ministers, said the bloc stood ready to take new
steps if necessary to bring Greece's debt down to 124 percent of
national income by 2020.
Rice, the IMF spokesman, also said the IMF board would
complete the first review of Greece's program in January, when
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde plans to recommend that
the board disburse the Fund's next chunk of aid to Greece.