WASHINGTON, March 27 The International Monetary Fund is likely to give Greece a bigger aid disbursement than usual after the board reviews the euro zone country's bailout program, likely in May, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday.

Greece's international lenders this month signed off on the latest review of Greece's rescue package, ending six months of protracted negotiations. Greece last got an aid disbursement in July, of $2.3 billion.

"Because some of the review has been delayed, there's going to be a rephasing of disbursements to Greece," IMF spokesman Bill Murray told reporters on Thursday. "I assume it will be higher because there were gaps between reviews." (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)