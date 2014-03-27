GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar surrenders gains amid N. Korea tensions
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency
WASHINGTON, March 27 The International Monetary Fund is likely to give Greece a bigger aid disbursement than usual after the board reviews the euro zone country's bailout program, likely in May, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday.
Greece's international lenders this month signed off on the latest review of Greece's rescue package, ending six months of protracted negotiations. Greece last got an aid disbursement in July, of $2.3 billion.
"Because some of the review has been delayed, there's going to be a rephasing of disbursements to Greece," IMF spokesman Bill Murray told reporters on Thursday. "I assume it will be higher because there were gaps between reviews." (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BEIJING, April 18 Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off the impact of tougher cooling measures introduced to dampen resurgent speculative demand.