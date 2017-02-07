WASHINGTON Feb 6 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Greece's economy would only grow by just under 1.0 percent in the long run given the constraints of its bailout program, but should be able to meet the IMF's preferred fiscal surplus target.

In its annual review of Greece's economic policies, the IMF said most of its board directors favor a Greek fiscal surplus target of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2018, while some directors favor the higher 3.5 percent target sought by Greece's European lender group. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)