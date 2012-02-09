WASHINGTON Feb 9 The International
Monetary Fund and Greek authorities continue talks to finalize
details of a new rescue package following an agreement among the
country's political leaders, an IMF spokesman said on
Thursday.
"An important initial step was to get the agreement among
the coalition leaders in Athens and the next step is to continue
the discussions on that basis," spokesman Gerry Rice told
reporters. "We should look ahead to the eurogroup meeting and
what comes from that," he added.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was informed by
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos of the deal reached among
Greece's political leaders, Rice said.
He said the IMF believed it was vital that a deal between
Greece and the so-called "troika" of IMF, European Union and
European Central Bank partners helped Greece return to
sustainable growth by cutting its debt burden and making its
economy more competitive.
With Greek elections scheduled in April, the IMF will seek
assurances from Greece's political leaders that any economic
policy changes after the vote will be consistent with the
objectives of a new bailout package, Rice said.
He said there was broad agreement that a major element of
reaching a deal is reform of Greece's labor market.
"People can disagree on what particular elements of those
reforms might be, and that is the discussion that is ongoing,
(but) we all agreed there needs to be labor market reform and
the adjustment of wages to align more with productivity," Rice
added.
Meanwhile, the ECB refused to say what part it might play in
averting an unruly Greek default as it held interest rates at a
record low.
Commenting on the ECB rate decision, Rice said with
decreasing inflation pressures the IMF continued to see scope
for easing monetary policy in the euro area.
"Given the persistent market tensions the ECB should not
hesitate to use unconventional monetary policies to secure
orderly financial markets, as they have been doing in recent
days, he added.