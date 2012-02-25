Feb 25 The International Monetary Fund
will consider Greece's second bailout at a meeting tentatively
scheduled for March 13, IMF board sources said on Saturday.
The meeting will discuss a proposed 130 billion euro bailout
program for Greece and the IMF's financing contribution to the
rescue package.
While the IMF has said it is still discussing how much money
it will contribute, IMF and EU sources say it would likely
include 13 billion euros in new money to Greece, in addition to
the 9.9 billion euros that the IMF still has not disbursed from
the first bailout.
Greece formally launched a bond swap offer to private
holders of its bonds on Friday as part of the second rescue
package.