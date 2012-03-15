BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars
WASHINGTON, March 15 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday approved a 28 billion euro ($36.7 billion) bailout for Greece, part of a broader international rescue package for the debt-strapped nation.
The IMF said it would immediately disburse 1.65 billion euros to Athens.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.