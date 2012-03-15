* Brazil abstains, others concerned on implementation
* 28 billion euro loan is part of bigger IMF-EU rescue
* Athens testing IMF's patience, analyst says
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, March 15 The International
Monetary Fund on Thursday approved a 28 billion euro
($36.7 billion) bailout for Greece and warned Athens there was
no room for missteps in implementing the economic program.
The IMF said it would immediately disburse 1.65 billion
euros to the Greek government, part of a broader 130 billion
euro international rescue package to keep Greece funded through
2014 and avoid a messy debt default.
The IMF board approval ends months of financial uncertainty
for Greece. The country secured a joint IMF-EU bailout package
after agreeing to a series of painful economic reforms and
spending cuts and completing a debt swap that imposed losses of
as much as 74 percent on private bondholders.
"The new Fund-supported program will enable Greece to
address these challenges while remaining in the euro zone," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said. "Risks to the program
remain exceptionally high, and there is no room for slippages."
Greece will hold parliamentary election in April and there
are concerns among international lenders that the vote will
shift Athens' attention away from the economic program.
Only Brazil did not back the loan. Many board members
expressed concern at Greece's poor record of meeting targets set
in an earlier bailout program and the potential implications for
the IMF's credibility as overseer of sound economic policies,
board sources said. Brazil's board director did not immediately
reply to a request for comment.
IMF sources said there was a sense Europe was making
progress in addressing its debt troubles, although several
directors stressed the need for the euro zone to erect a strong
financial firewall to keep the crisis from spreading.
Greece still faces enormous risks and any delays in needed
economic reforms could upset its recovery, IMF mission chief to
Greece, Poul Thomsen, said on a conference call with reporters.
Thomsen said the IMF would support Greece's rescue effort as
long as Athens stuck to its program. "There is clearly in there
a strong signal that implementation has to improve compared to
what we saw in 2011," he added.
Asked whether the IMF was comfortable that the rest of
Europe was now insulated from the Greek crisis, Thomsen said:
"There is a clear sense there is a much reduced risk but there
is also a sense there is still risk."
"Greece's problem is above all a competitiveness problem ...
and will require difficult structural reforms and this will
undoubtedly be socially and politically challenging," he added.
Thomsen said Athens did not have the scope to raise taxes
further, but could better target tax evaders to increase
revenue.
Updated IMF estimates put Greece's total financing needs
through the end of 2014 at 165 billion euros, an amount that is
being fully covered by fellow European nations and the IMF.
"There is no financing gap during these almost three years
that lie ahead," Thomsen said, adding that it remains to be seen
whether Greece will be able to tap private markets by then.
IMF estimates put Greece's debt-to-GDP ratio by 2020 at
116.5 percent, below the 120 percent that international lenders
were originally targeting. The lower level reflects a higher
participation in the Greek debt swap than expected.
Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute
for International Economics, said the IMF would not hesitate to
cut off its financial lifeline to Greece if the government
failed to meet its targets.
"I would be very surprised if there wasn't a strongly worded
warning to Greece that unless we get a different tune here in
terms of implementation we will cut off funding very quickly,"
he said.