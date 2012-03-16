WASHINGTON, March 16 Greece would face a
disorderly exit from the euro zone without financial support
from Europe, the International Monetary Fund and European
Central Bank, the IMF said on Friday.
An IMF staff report on Greece's 28 billion euro ($36.9
billion) rescue loan approved by the IMF on Thursday warned that
Athens had no leeway to absorb adverse economic shocks or
program slippage, which would push the economy into a deeper
recession and worsen its debt profile.
Still, the IMF said if Greece left the euro zone area it
would be "very costly," and its economy would likely "not settle
into a good, steady state."