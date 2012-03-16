WASHINGTON, March 16 Greece would face a
disorderly and costly exit from the euro area without financial
support from international lenders, the International Monetary
Fund said on Friday.
A day after the IMF approved a 28 billion euro bailout loan
for Greece, part of a broader 130 billion euro rescue package by
European partners and the European Central Bank, an IMF staff
report warned that Athens had no space for error as it pushes
through economic reforms and spending cuts to tackle its high
debt levels.
The IMF said any policy delays or a slow response by the
economy to reforms would lead to a deeper recession and a
worsening debt profile in Greece.
In addition, there are also political risks tied to
elections in Greece this year, which create more uncertainty,
the IMF added.
"The materialization of these risks would most likely
require additional debt relief by the official sector and, short
of that, lead to a sovereign default," it said, adding: "In the
absence of continued official support and access to ECB
refinancing operations, a disorderly euro exit would be
unavoidable, heightening risks to the Fund."
The IMF said if Greece were to leave the euro, there would
be economic costs and contagion risks to the rest of Europe, and
possibly the world.
It said if Greece were to leave the euro, currency
depreciation and monetary financing of deficit spending would
push up inflation, followed by strong upward pressure on wages
and other production costs, quickly reducing any competitive
advantages.
The Fund said bank solvency in Greece has become "an acute
problem" and the recession was taking its toll, with
non-performing loans at 14.7 percent of total loans at the end
of September 2011. Greek banks have lost close to 30 percent of
their deposit base, the fund added.
Preliminary IMF staff estimates for different stress
scenarios see Greek bank loan losses over a three-year period in
the range of 30 to 35 billion euros, the report said.