WASHINGTON Nov 21 The International Monetary Fund sees no urgent financing needs in Greece, as the indebted euro zone nation can still draw on its own cash buffers in the next few months, the Fund's spokesman said on Thursday.

Greece's lenders from the IMF and the European Union have been conducting their latest review of Greece's economy for more than two months, but have still not agreed to release Greece's next tranche of bailout funds. IMF spokesman Gerry Rice declined to comment on what was holding up the review.

Greece on Thursday more than doubled its forecast for a budget surplus before interest payments this year, hinting at light at the end of the tunnel for its battered economy.